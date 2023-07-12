Prevalence of Atopic Diseases Increased in Sexually Diverse Individuals

WEDNESDAY, July 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of atopic diseases, including atopic dermatitis, is increased in sexually diverse people, including those who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual, according to a research letter published online July 12 in JAMA Dermatology.

Katelyn J. Rypka, from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis, and colleagues calculated crude and multivariable-adjusted odd ratios for prevalence of atopic dermatitis, asthma, and allergic rhinitis comparing heterosexual and sexually diverse individuals. Data were included for 27,012 respondents to the 2021 National Health Interview Survey, of whom 25,701 were heterosexual and 1,311 were sexually diverse.

The researchers found that sexually diverse individuals were more likely to report atopic dermatitis (11.1 versus 7.2 percent), asthma (12.0 versus 7.8 percent), and allergic rhinitis (33.7 versus 25.6 percent) compared with heterosexual individuals (adjusted odds ratios, 1.49, 1.39, and 1.30, respectively). In sex-stratified analyses, results were similar.

“This study found higher rates of atopic disease among sexually diverse individuals,” the authors write. “Further research is needed to identify factors contributing to these differences, including environmental, socioeconomic, and sociocultural factors and minority stress.”

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

