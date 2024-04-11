Prevalence of Type 1 Diabetes Steady in Youth, Adults

WEDNESDAY, April 10, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Nearly four in every 1,000 U.S. youths and five in every 1,000 U.S. adults reported having type 1 diabetes from 2019 through 2022, according to a research letter published online April 4 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Michael Fang, Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, and colleagues updated estimates of type 1 diabetes prevalence and characterized rates in population subgroups. The analysis included data from the 2019 to 2022 cycles of the National Health Interview Survey (110,283 adults and 30,708 youths).

The researchers found that among youths, the reported prevalence of type 1 diabetes was 3.5 per 1,000, with the highest rates seen among those aged 10 to 17 years (5.0), males (4.0), Hispanic youths (3.5), and non-Hispanic White youths (3.9). The reported prevalence in adults was 5.3 per 1,000 and was highest among those aged 45 to 64 years (6.1) and 65 years and older (5.3), non-Hispanic Black adults (4.8), and non-Hispanic White adults (5.9).

“These results are consistent with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s estimates for 2021,” the authors write. “This study adds to existing research by providing more precise up-to-date national estimates and by characterizing differences across subgroups.”

