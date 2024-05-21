SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Probiotic Supplements Show Promise in Treating Psoriasis

May 21, 2024

Wei K, et al. Efficacy of probiotic supplementation in the treatment of psoriasis—A systematic review and meta-analysis. J Cosmet Dermatol. Published online March 29, 2024. doi:10.1111/jocd.16299

  • Kebo Wei, MM
    Clinical Research on Skin Diseases
    School of Clinical Medicine
    Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine

     

    Xiaoshu Liao, BS
    Department of Dermatology
    People’s Hospital of Chengdu
    Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine

