Probiotic Supplements Show Promise in Treating Psoriasis

Photo Credit: 6okean

Researchers recently conducted a systematic review to assess the effectiveness of probiotic supplementation in treating psoriasis. Co-lead authors Kebo Wei, MM, Xiaoshu Liao, BS, and colleagues searched PubMed, Cochrane Library, Embase, and Web of Science and identified five relevant studies, including 286 patients. The pooled results indicated that probiotic supplements had a superior efficacy compared with a placebo for managing psoriasis symptoms, as evidenced by significant reductions in both the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (SMD=-1.40, Cl 95%, -2.63 to -0.17, P<0.001) and Dermatology Life Quality Index (SMD=-0.92, Cl 95%, -1.86 to 0.01, P<0.001). The findings suggest that probiotic supplementation could be a promising approach for psoriasis, particularly in complement with biologics for long-term maintenance therapy.