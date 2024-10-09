Progress and Challenges of Female Authorship in Gastrointestinal Research

Photo Credit: Andrey Popov

The following is a summary of “Gender Trends in Authorship of Gastroenterology Randomized Controlled Trial Literature,” published in the October 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Liu et al.

Recent studies have highlighted gender bias in academic gastroenterology, particularly regarding female authorship in RCTs.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate trends in female authorship within gastroenterology RCT literature.

They performed a systematic search on PubMed, extracting the data from randomized gastrointestinal reports published from 2011 to 2022.

The results showed a significant increase in female authorship in academic publishing, with the proportion of women among first authors rising from 25.4% to 36.8% and last authorship increasing from 14.3% to 24.8%. However, smaller gains were noted across various subgroups, particularly in high-impact journals and advanced therapeutic endoscopy publications, where female authorship remained lower. The findings highlighted the ongoing need to address gender disparities in these specialized fields and promote greater inclusion of women in academic research.

They concluded that while female authorship in gastroenterology RCTs has improved over the past decade, representation among senior authors and high-impact journals remained low.

