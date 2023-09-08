Progression Risk in CP-CML Patients Eligible for TKI Discontinuation

The following is a summary of “Risk of progression in chronic phase-chronic myeloid leukemia patients eligible for tyrosine kinase inhibitor discontinuation: Final analysis of the TFR-PRO study,” published in the August 2023 issue of Hematology by Zambrotta et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to assess the risk of disease progression to accelerated/blast phase (AP/BP) in patients with chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CP-CML) after treatment discontinuation (TD).

They estimated the risk of AP/BP among TD patients, with 870 CP-CML patients eligible for TD divided into a discontinuation cohort (505) and a reference cohort (365). The main goal was to assess the time-adjusted rate (TAR) of progression of TD. Secondary endpoints included the TAR of molecular relapse, specifically the loss of major molecular response (MMR).

The results revealed no events in the TD cohort over a median follow-up of 5.5 years and 5188.2 person-years. One event occurred 55 months after TD in the reference cohort. The TAR of progression was 0.019 per 100 person-years (95% CI [0.003–0.138]) for the overall group, 0.0 (95% CI [0–0.163]) in the discontinuation cohort, and 0.030 (95% CI [0.004–0.215]) in the reference cohort. These differences were not statistically significant. Molecular relapses were observed in 34.1% (172/505) of patients after TD and 17.5% (64/365) of reference cohort patients, with P<0.0001. Similar rates were seen in TD patients in the first, second, or third line of treatment.

They concluded that CCML progression in TD-eligible patients is rare and unrelated to TD.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ajh.27073