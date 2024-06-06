SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Promising Activity of Batiraxcept in High AXL-Expressing, Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Jun 06, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Cardone C, et al. J. Cancer. 2020; 138: 1–10.
  2. Fuh KC, et al. Gynecol Oncol. 2021; 163: 254-261.
  3. Mullen MM, et al. Cancer Res. 2022; 20: 265–279.
  4. Fuh KC, et al. AXLerate-OC/GOG=3059/ENGOT OV-66: results of a phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of batiraxcept (AVB-500)/placebo in combination with paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Abstract LBA5515. ASCO Annual Meeting 2024, May 31-June 4, Chicago.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement