SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Protein Drinks and Exercise Intervention Improve Physical Performance in Frail Patients Undergoing TAVR

Apr 26, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Afilalo J, et al. Protein and Exercise to Reverse Frailty in Older Men and Women Undergoing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: The PERFORM-TAVR Trial. Featured Clinical Research 3, Session 413. Presented at: ACC 2024 Scientific Session, April 6-8, 2024,Atlanta, GA.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement