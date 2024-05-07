Higher national health expenditure correlates with better lymphoid malignancy survival rates in European countries.

1. Lymphoid malignancy survival rates in European countries correlate with natation health expenditure level.

2. Geographic disparities in lymphoid malignancy prognosis highlight the need for equitable resource allocation.

Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good)

Study Rundown: This study was a retrospective observational study that analyzed the correlation between their mean national health expenditure and age-standardized relative survival (ASRS). The EUROCARE-6 database was utilized to obtain data on 890,730 lymphoid malignancy cases aged 15 and older between 2001 and 2013. Overall, the study noted that national health expenditure in European countries correlated to ASRS across lymphoid malignancies analyzed. This study demonstrates strengths in its extensive utilization of a large, multi-national database spanning a considerable timeframe from 2001 to 2013, enhancing the robustness and reliability of the findings. The inclusion of diverse lymphoid malignancy types enhances the generalizability of the findings and allows for a comprehensive analysis of prognosis across different disease categories. Limitations include the studies’ observational and retrospective nature which prevents one from establishing causality between national health expenditure and survival. Overall, this study underscores the presence of geographic disparities in lymphoid malignancy survival rates linked to economic factors, emphasizing the urgent necessity for policy interventions for equitable resource allocation.

In-Depth [retrospective cohort]: This study conducted an observational, retrospective analysis of the EUROCARE-6 dataset, comprising patients aged 15 or older diagnosed with 12 lymphoid malignancies between 2001 and 2013 across 27 European countries. The median follow-up time for 10-year survival follow-ups was 13 years. Overall, the study identified variations in lymphoid malignancy survival rates across European countries. Ten-year ASRS was highest for hairy-cell leukemia (82.6%) and Hodgkin Lymphoma (79.3%). The lowest 10-year ASRS was for plasma cell neoplasm (29.5%). Relative excess risk (RER) of death was high with age of diagnosis, and female gender. Importantly, countries with higher total national health expenditure demonstrated higher 10-year ASRS and lower RER compared to those with lower expenditure across lymphoid malignancies (p<0.0001). These findings underscore the significant impact of economic resources on lymphoid malignancy prognosis and highlight the importance of equitable resource allocation in healthcare.

