Provider Recommendations and Completion of Lung Cancer Screening in Patients with Smoking History

The following is a summary of “Lung Cancer Screening Provider Recommendation and Completion in black and White Patients with a Smoking History in Two Healthcare Systems: A Survey Study,” published in the June 2024 issue of Primary Care by Japuntich et al.

Annual lung cancer screening (LCS) using low-dose CT scans significantly reduces mortality associated with lung cancer, yet its adoption remains low. Black individuals who smoke are at particularly high risk of lung cancer but are less likely than their White counterparts to undergo screening. This study investigates the rates of provider recommendations and patient completion of LCS compared to colorectal cancer screening (CRCS) among patients of different racial backgrounds.

A survey was conducted among 3,000 patients aged 55 to 80 with a history of smoking, oversampling for Black participants across healthcare systems in Rhode Island and Minnesota. Logistic regression analysis was employed to compare rates of screening recommendations and completion.

Of the 1,177 respondents (42% response rate; 45% White, 39% Black), 24% met the criteria for LCS based on USPSTF 2013 guidelines. Only one-third of eligible LCS candidates reported receiving a screening recommendation from their doctor, whereas 90% of eligible individuals reported receiving a recommendation for CRCS. Among those recommended LCS, 88% completed the screening, compared to 83% for CRCS. Despite similar rates of receiving recommendations, Black patients were less likely than White patients to complete LCS following a referral. However, there was no significant racial disparity in the completion of CRCS.

This study underscores the infrequent recommendation of lung cancer screening by primary care providers for individuals with a smoking history. Addressing this gap requires systemic interventions to enhance provider referrals for LCS and to support Black individuals in completing recommended screenings.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02452-y