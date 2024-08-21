Psychiatry Residents’ Declining Interest in Psychotherapy Training Linked to Curriculum and Support Issues

Photo Credit: volodymyr-t

The following is a summary of “Psychotherapy training in psychiatry residencies: A review of trainees’ perspectives,” published in the July 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Salgado et al.

Integrating psychotherapy into psychiatry residency curricula has been challenging, even in countries mandating for psychiatric training.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the views of trainees on psychotherapy training in residency programs globally.

They conducted a narrative review, identifying 19 original research studies published (2001- 2021), which assessed the residents’ perspectives of psychiatry using questionnaires.

According to the result, psychiatry residents showed interest in and valued psychotherapy training, with some thinking training being a mandatory competency for psychiatrists, as in some countries. Despite positive comments, many trainees expressed dissatisfaction with current training in residency curricula, citing concerns over resource quality, time constraints, and financial issues. Their opinions on the importance of training were divided on the basis of personal psychotherapy. A significant finding showed residents losing interest in psychotherapy as the progression of the residency. Factors contributing to the decline included dissatisfaction with the curriculum’s quality, lack of support, and trainees’ low self-perceived competence in psychotherapy.

Investigators concluded that enhancing residency curricula and providing departmental leadership support was crucial for maintaining residents’ interest in psychotherapy and fostering the development of comprehensively trained psychiatrists.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0213616324000132