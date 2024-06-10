Quantifying Excess Mortality and Economic Impact of CDIs and Recurrences

Photo Credit: Dr Microbe

The following is a summary of “Estimating excess mortality and economic burden of Clostridioides difficile infections and recurrences during 2015–2019: the RECUR Germany study,” published in the May 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Antunes et al.

Given the significant mortality and financial burden, Clostridioides difficile infections (CDIs), particularly recurrent episodes (rCDIs), pose a critical public health challenge.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the real-world impact of CDI in Germany, examining both mortality rates and economic burden using health insurance claims (2015 to 2019).

They conducted a cohort study in Germany using data from the Statutory Health Insurance (SHI). Adults diagnosed with CDI (2015 and 2018) were included, ensuring a minimum follow-up of 12 months. Mortality rates were assessed at 6, 12, and 24 months. Healthcare resource usage (HCRU) and costs were evaluated at the 12-month. Patients with non-CDI were matched to assess excess mortality and incremental costs, with up to three patients with non-CDI matched to each patient with CDI.

The results showed that 9,977 patients with CDI were part of the longitudinal cohort. All-cause mortality stood at 32%, 39%, and 48% at 6-, 12-, and 24 months, with minor variations in the number of rCDIs. When comparing matched patients with CDI (n = 5,618) and non-CDI (n = 16,845), patients with CDI exhibited more mortality of 2.17, 1.35, and 0.94 deaths per 100 patient months, respectively. The HCRU and associated costs were consistently higher in patients with CDI and rose with recurrences. The mean and median HCRU cost per patient during follow-up were €12,893.56 and €6,050 for patients with CDI, with hospitalizations constituting the highest proportion of costs. A total mean incremental cost per patient of €4,101 was calculated for patients with CDI compared to patients with non-CDI, escalating to €13,291 in patients with ≥ 3 rCDIs.

Investigators concluded that this real-world German study revealed a substantial economic burden and increased mortality risk associated with CDIs, with recurrent episodes further amplifying HCRU and costs.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-024-09422-w