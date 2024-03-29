SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Racial Disparities in Healthcare Perception Among Prostate Cancer Patients

Mar 29, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Minarim D, et al. The impact of perceived healthcare discrimination on health outcomes among patients with prostate cancer across racial and ethnic groups. Presented at ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium 2024. Accessed March 28, 2024.
  2. Khosla, A, et al. Identifying racial disparities in adverse dispositions following major surgery for prostate cancer using machine learning. Presented at ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium 2024. Accessed March 28, 2024.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement