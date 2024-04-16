SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Rapid Decline in eGFR Slope Predicts Chronic Complications in Type 2 Diabetes

Apr 16, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Sartore G, et al. Is eGFR slope a novel predictor of chronic complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus? a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Diabetes Res. Published online January 17, 2024. doi:10.1155/2024/8859678

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Giovanni Sartore, MD

    Photo Credit: ResearchGate

    Assistant Professor
    Department of Medicine
    University of Padova

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement