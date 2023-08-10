 Reaction-Eliciting Threshold & Symptom Type Impact HRQOL - Physician's Weekly
Reaction-Eliciting Threshold & Symptom Type Impact HRQOL

Aug 10, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Association of Reaction Symptoms and Eliciting Dose With Health-Related Quality of Life in Children with Peanut Allergy

https://www.jaci-inpractice.org/article/S2213-2198(23)00728-6/fulltext

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Mimi LK Tang, MBBS PhD

    Allergy Immunology, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute
    Department of Allergy and Immunology, Royal Children’s Hospital
    Australia

    Mimi LK Tang, MBBS PhD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has the following financial conflicts of interest to disclose: consultant fees from Pfizer and Novartis; Research grants from the National Health and Medical Research Council Australia; Associate Editor J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract; Share options/interest in Prota Therapeutics.

