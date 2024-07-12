Reciprocal Decline in Thyrotropin and Kidney Function During Male Alcohol Intoxication

The following is a summary of “Bidirectional negative relationship between thyrotropin and kidney function during alcohol intoxication in males,” published in the May 2024 issue of Nephrology by Unlu et al.

Alcohol has a direct toxic effect on renal cells, yet there’s a dose-dependent positive impact of alcohol on common kidney performance parameters. Additionally, alcohol affects thyroid hormones, which further influences kidney function. This coaction between kidney parameters with thyrotropin (TSH) and thyroid status suggests a potential interaction between alcohol, kidney, and thyroid functions.

Researchers embarked on a retrospective study to examine the hypothesis that alcohol’s influence on thyroid hormones partially mediates the positive correlation between alcohol use and eGFR.

They studied 767 adult patients without thyroid disorders who were admitted to the Mayo Clinic Health System between June 2019 and June 2022. During hospitalization, blood alcohol concentration (BAC), serum TSH, and serum creatinine were measured. The primary outcome was calculating eGFR using the re-expressed Isotope-Dilution Mass Spectrometry (IDMS)-traceable Modification of Diet in Renal Disease (MDRD II) study equation and the Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration (CKD-EPI) Creatinine equation.

The results showed a significant correlation between BAC and eGFR (CKD-EPI) and TSH in males only. Specifically, BAC is positively associated with eGFR (β = 0.24, P= 0.0001) and a negative association with TSH (β = -0.17, P= 0.006). The covariance between eGFR and TSH was negative (β = -0.12, P= 0.049). Path analyses using the eGFR MDRD equation were insignificant in males, and females had no significant path analyses with either eGFR equation.

Investigators concluded that BAC influences both eGFR and TSH, and they affect each other. Even after considering various health factors, BAC still positively impacts eGFR in men.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/nephrology/articles/10.3389/fneph.2024.1322791/abstract