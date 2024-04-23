Recommendations Developed to Improve Endometriosis Diagnosis

MONDAY, April 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) — In a Society of Radiologists in Ultrasound expert consensus statement published online April 9 in Radiology, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of endometriosis.

Scott W. Young, M.D., from Mayo Clinic Arizona in Phoenix, and colleagues conducted a comprehensive literature review combined with a modified Delphi technique to achieve a consensus for recommendations to improve the screening process for endometriosis.

The authors defined the target screening population, described techniques for enhancing pelvic ultrasound, established direct and indirect observation for endometriosis at ultrasound, created an observational grading and reporting system, and made recommendations for imaging and management of patients. To improve detection of endometriosis, recommendations include transvaginal ultrasound of the posterior compartment, observation of the relative positioning of the uterus and ovaries, and the uterine sliding sign maneuver. These techniques can be performed in five minutes or less and could reduce the delay of diagnosis in at-risk patients.

“The purpose of this consensus panel is to recommend methods that increase the diagnostic sensitivity for endometriosis on pelvic ultrasound by increasing awareness, improving interpretation, adding simple techniques that are high yield for deep endometriosis, and improving protocols to triage patients,” Young said in a statement.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical, publishing, and medical technology industries; two authors hold patents.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

