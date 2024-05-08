Recreational Ultraviolet Use Tied to Cases of Photokeratitis

TUESDAY, May 7, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Ultraviolet (UV) radiation used for outdoor recreational purposes can be associated with photokeratitis, according to a brief report published online May 2 in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Julia Y.Y. Chan, M.B.B.S., from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and colleagues describe a case series of photokeratitis associated with a single UV radiation display at an outdoor event. The case series included eight patients.

The researchers reported that the mean time of UV display exposure was 3.00 hours, and symptoms presented at a mean 8.88 hours after the exposure. During the exposed period, none of the patients were wearing spectacles, and all patients were affected bilaterally. Symptoms included eye pain (eight), red eye (six), and tearing and photophobia (five). At presentation, mean visual acuity was logMAR 0.10 (approximate Snellen equivalent, 20/25) for right eyes and 0.06 (approximate Snellen equivalent, 20/25) for left eyes. Examination revealed cornea and conjunctival involvement with punctate epithelial erosions and ciliary vasodilation. No patients presented with anterior chamber reaction. Topical corticosteroids, lubricants, and antibiotics were prescribed. All patients fully recovered.

“These findings provide evidence of an association between UV radiation used for recreational purposes and photokeratitis, which may help guide evaluation and management of future cases,” the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

