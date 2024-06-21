Relapsing vs. Progressive MS Progression in Retinal Degeneration and Disease Activity Prediction

The following is a summary of “Evolution of retinal degeneration and prediction of disease activity in relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis,” published in the June 2024 issue of Neurology by Krämer, et al.

While retinal imaging with optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a promising tool for tracking relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), its effectiveness in monitoring progressive MS remains under investigation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the changes in retinal layer thickness across different MS subtypes (RRMS, primary and secondary progressive MS [PPMS, SPMS]) to assess the potential as a predictor of disease activity.

They involved 2,651 OCT patient scans from 195 RRMS, 87 SPMS, and 125 PPMS, as well as 98 controls, across five MS centers in Germany following quality assessment.

The results showed that peripapillary and macular retinal nerve fiber layer (pRNFL, mRNFL) thickness were predictive of future relapses in all patients with MS and RRMS, while mRNFL and ganglion cell-inner plexiform layer (GCIPL) thickness predicted future MRI activity in RRMS (mRNFL, GCIPL) and PPMS (GCIPL). In PPMS, mRNFL thickness also predicted future disability progression. However, changes in thickness were influenced by significant measurement variability. Retinal degeneration, particularly in pRNFL and GCIPL, was evident across all MS subtypes.

Investigators concluded that current retinal thickness assessments may need to be more sensitive to predict disease activity in individual patients with MS.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41467-024-49309-7