Reliability and Validity of GOS Scales in Ophthalmic Procedures

The following is a summary of “A Health-Related Quality of Life Measure for Patients Who Undergo Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery,” published in the June 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Hays et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study developing a survey for patients to share how glaucoma and its treatments, such as minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS), impact daily lives and well-being.

They assessed patients before and after concomitant cataracts and MIGS device surgery to understand its impact on HRQOL. Glaucoma Outcomes Survey (GOS) included 42 questions assessing functional limitations (27 items), vision-related symptoms (7 items), psychosocial issues (7 items), and satisfaction with microinvasive glaucoma surgery (1 item). The surveys were performed using an electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) application to patients at multiple sites on computers, iPads, or similar devices. While 184 adults completed the baseline survey, only 124 completed a 3-month follow-up survey after surgery, and 106 did a 1-month test-retest reliability survey.

The results showed that most patients were older, with an average age of 72 (IQR: 37-89), the majority were female (57%), non-Hispanic White (81%), and had a college degree (56%). The reliability estimates were solid, ranging from 0.75 (Vision-related symptoms) to 0.93 (functional limitations). One-month test-retest correlations were 0.65 (PROMIS global mental health) to 0.92 (functional limitations). The GOS scales had correlations of 0.56 to 0.60, better visual acuity at 3 months was linked to improvements in functional limitations (r=0.18, P=0.0485), vision-related symptoms (r=0.19, P=0.0386), and psychosocial concerns (r=0.18, P=0.0503). Most responders showed improvement in functional limitations (48%), followed by psychosocial issues (21%) and vision-related symptoms (17%).

Investigators concluded that the GOS tool seemed promising for MIGS and other eye surgeries. More studies in varied patient groups and settings were needed, and it could also help assess other glaucoma treatments.

