REPRIEVE Trial Results Exceed Expectations

New research presented at IAS 2023 included an 88% reduction in new HIV infections in Sydney, practice-changing results from the REPRIEVE trial, and more.

HIV-related cardiovascular disease remains a prominent comorbidity among patients with HIV. The REPRIEVE trial examined the use of a statin versus placebo for preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with HIV. Findings presented by Steven K. Grinspoon, MD, showed that, in a trial of over 7,000 patients, there was a 35% decrease versus placebo in time to first primary MACE and a 21% decrease versus placebo in time to first MACE or death. The effect remained consistent in subgroup analyses, and no treatment modifications due to HIV-related variables were required. The benefit derived from the statin “exceeded anticipated efficacy,” according to the IAS, which anticipates changes to the 2019 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association statin therapy guidelines based on the REPRIEVE trial results.