Rethinking COPD Risk: Improving GOLD Criteria for Predicting Exacerbations and Mortality

Jan 08, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Waeijen-Smit K, et al. GOLD COPD exacerbation history categories and disease outcomes. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(12):e2445488. Published 2024 Dec 2. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.45488

