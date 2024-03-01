Risankizumab Displays Efficacy for Patients With UC

Photo Credit: Liudmila Chernetska

Results from a phase 2 study associate VTX002 with increased clinical, endoscopic, and histologic remission rates for patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

The phase 3 COMMAND trial included 588 patients with UC who responded to a 12-week induction regimen with the IL-23 inhibitor risankizumab. The study team randomized participants 1:1:1 to subcutaneous risankizumab, 180 mg or 360 mg, every 8 weeks or a placebo. Clinical remission at week 52 was the primary endpoint. Stefan Schreiber, MD, presented the findings at the 19th Congress of ECCO.

In total, 40.2% and 37.6% of the participants in the 180 mg and 360 mg groups achieved clinical remission at week 52, compared with 25.1% of the patients on placebo, significantly favoring the experimental arms over the control arm. This difference appeared to be more pronounced among adequate responders to advanced therapy but was still present among participants who showed an inadequate response to a previous advanced therapy. Endoscopic, histologic, patient-reported, and more stringent clinical endpoints favored risankizumab over placebo in this population. Lastly, the drug was well tolerated, and the safety profile was consistent with the known safety profile of the agent.

“Risankizumab maintenance therapy was superior to placebo withdrawal treatment in patients with UC who responded to risankizumab induction therapy without substantial toxicity,” concluded Dr Schreiber.

