Risk for Depressive Symptoms Increased for Perimenopausal Women

THURSDAY, May 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Perimenopausal women have an increased risk for depressive symptoms and diagnoses, according to a review published in the July 15 issue of the Journal of Affective Disorders.

Yasmeen Badawy, from University College London, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to estimate the risk for developing clinical depression and depressive symptoms at different stages of menopause. Data from 17 prospective cohort studies with 16,061 women were included in the review. The meta-analyses included seven studies with 9,141 participants.

The researchers found that compared with premenopausal women, perimenopausal women had a significantly higher risk for depressive symptoms and diagnoses (odds ratio, 1.40). No significantly increased risk for depressive symptoms or diagnoses was seen for postmenopausal versus premenopausal women.

“Our study further solidifies the existing evidence on the association between the perimenopausal stage and the risk for depressive symptoms, including a significantly larger number and more diverse studies than in previous meta-analyses,” the authors write. “Our findings highlight the need for early screening and treatment for depression in midlife women and further research into potential risk factors.”

