Risks and Management of Pseudo-Endocrine Disorders in Healthcare

The following is a summary of “Pseudo-endocrine Disorders: Recognition, Management, and Action,” published in the December 2024 issue of Endocrinology by McDermott.

Pseudo-endocrine disorders referred to proposed conditions lacking scientific proof but were commonly diagnosed and treated due to widespread misinformation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the prevalence of pseudo-endocrine disorders and highlight the need for evidence-based management approaches.

They diagnosed adrenal fatigue using nonvalidated online surveys and salivary cortisol profiles. Wilson’s syndrome and reverse T3 syndrome were diagnosed through axillary temperature measurement, with treatment involving high-dose T3 therapy. Hypogonadism was often diagnosed without hormone testing, and low-dose naltrexone (LDN) therapy was proposed for autoimmune conditions despite a lack of valid evidence.

The results showed that adrenal fatigue, Wilson’s syndrome, reverse T3 syndrome, hypogonadism, and low-dose naltrexone (LDN) therapy lack scientific evidence and might lead to the use of unproven treatments like high-dose testosterone and T3 therapy, which pose significant risks.

Investigators concluded the optimal management of pseudo-endocrine disorders should emphasize patient education, active listening, the promotion of healthy lifestyle modifications, and the provision of compassionate care while diligently avoiding unproven or potentially harmful therapies.

Source:academic.oup.com/jes/article/9/1/bvae226/7926880