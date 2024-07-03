Role in Chronic Opioid Therapy in Non-Cancer Pain for SDOH

The following is a summary of “Impacts of social determinants of health on chronic opioid therapy for chronic non-cancer pain,” published in the June 2024 issue of Pain by Chan, et al.

With the opioid crisis a major concern in the US, a study investigated how social determinants of health (SDOH) might influence the use of chronic opioid therapy for chronic pain, mainly focusing on SDOH factors not yet extensively explored in this context.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate how factors like socioeconomic status influenced the use of chronic opioid therapy.

They analyzed electronic health records from five clinics in Oregon between 2020 and 2021. The study focused on patients receiving chronic opioid therapy for chronic non-cancer pain. Variables of interest encompassed financial challenges, types of insurance, transportation obstacles, marital status, and participation in organizations.

The results showed patients with financial difficulties were more likely to receive chronic opioid therapy (OR: 2.69; 95% CI: 1.14, 6.33) and highlighted significant clinical and policy implications. Patients with financial issues had about double the odds of chronic opioid therapy. Clinicians screen for social determinants of health and offer support in patient-centered pain management. Payers and policymakers expanded coverage and reimbursement for multimodal pain treatments.

Investigators concluded that considering social factors alongside medical care improved chronic pain management.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17581869.2024.2366145