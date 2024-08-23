Role of Experiential Knowledge in Peer Support within Primary Care

The following is a summary of “Can you be a peer if you don’t share the same health or social conditions? A qualitative study on peer integration in a primary care setting,” published in the August 2024 issue of Primary Care by Lessard et al.

Peer support has been widely researched in specialized areas of community-based primary care, such as mental health, substance use, HIV, homelessness, and Indigenous health. These programs typically operate under the premise that effective peer support hinges on shared social identities or lived experiences of illness. However, the applicability of this model in general primary care settings, which serve a diverse patient population with varying health conditions and social backgrounds, remains to be determined.

To address this gap, a participatory qualitative study was conducted from 2020 to 2022 to investigate the feasibility, acceptability, and perceived impact of integrating a peer support worker within a primary care setting in Montreal, Canada. The study utilized a thematic analysis based on semi-structured interviews with diverse participants, including patients, their relatives, clinicians, and the peer support worker (n = 18).

The study’s findings are significant. They reveal that the effectiveness of peer support in primary care is not contingent on shared health or social conditions. Instead, peers establish connections with patients by sharing their own experiences of overcoming adversity. This approach, which focuses on demonstrating resilience rather than the commonality of experience, builds rapport and trust. Peers provide crucial social support and guidance that goes beyond the clinical care pathway, effectively linking patients’ identified needs with community resources. This role bridges the often-fragmented gap between health and social care, offering a more holistic approach to patient support. This holistic approach reassures patients and clinicians, instilling confidence in the effectiveness of peer support. Furthermore, the integration of peer support benefits primary care clinicians, helping them navigate therapeutic challenges and improving communication about patient needs.

However, it’s important to note that integrating a peer into a primary care team is not without its challenges. These include the varying understanding of the scope and boundaries of peer support work among clinicians, financial compensation issues, and the need for formal recognition within the healthcare system.

The study concludes that the foundation of trust between a peer and a patient does not require shared health or social conditions. Instead, peers utilize their experiential knowledge, strengths, and abilities to foster meaningful relationships that bridge the divide between healthcare and social support. This connection instills hope in patients, empowers them to take an active role in their care, and supports them in achieving broader life goals. Moreover, the integration of peers in primary care settings plays a crucial role in overcoming barriers to prevention and care, reducing distrust in institutions, prioritizing patient needs, and aiding patients in navigating the complexities of healthcare services. This empowerment of patients through peer support not only offers a promising outlook for the future of healthcare but also instills optimism about the potential impact of this approach on patient outcomes.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02548-5