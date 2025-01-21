Role of SWI/SNF Complexes in Immune Cells and Inflammatory Diseases

Photo Credit: wildpixel

The following is a summary of “Regulatory Roles of SWI/SNF Chromatin Remodeling Complexes in Immune Response and Inflammatory Diseases,” published in the December 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Sun et al.

Switch/sucrose non-fermentable (SWI/SNF) chromatin remodeling complexes (CRC) regulate nucleosome translocation and chromatin accessibility. Mutations in their subunits have been linked to cancer biology.

Researchers conducted a prospective study on SWI/SNF complexes, linking mutated subunits to cancer and their role in immune and inflammatory diseases.

They summarized the roles of SWI/SNF complexes in immune cell development and activation. They also examined the correlation between SWI/SNF subunits and inflammatory diseases, focusing on their site binding preferences and pro-/anti-inflammatory effects.

The results showed SWI/SNF complexes regulate immune cell development and activation. Various subunits were linked to inflammatory diseases, showing pro- and anti-inflammatory effects.

Investigators highlighted the need for further investigation into the mechanisms of SWI/SNF complexes’ binding preferences and dual inflammatory effects. They emphasized the potential for targeting these complexes to develop novel immune modulators for clinical use.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12016-024-09011-4