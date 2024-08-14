Safety and Efficacy of Monoblue ILM and Monoblue DUAL View Dyes in Vitrectomy

Photo Credit: megafilm

The following is a summary of “Efficacy and safety evaluation of Monoblue Dual View and Monoblue ILM View vital stains during vitrectomy surgery,” published in the June 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Blanckaert et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to determine which Monoblue inner limiting membrane (ILM) View and Monoblue DUAL View vital stains perform better during vitrectomy surgery than ILM Blue and Membrane Blue Dual Stains.

They included 105 patients at the university hospital (September 2021 to April 2022). Patients were randomly assigned to either the control group (ILM Blue or Membrane Blue Dual) or the study group (Monoblue ILM View or Monoblue DUAL View). For data collection, patients were divided into the same surgery cohorts. Efficacy was observed by a binary evaluation of the visualization of stained membranes during vitrectomy. The rate and severity of potential AEs were tracked, allowing both treatment groups to be differentiated from the corresponding control groups (ILM Blue and Membrane Blue Dual).

The results showed no significant changes in the primary outcomes, indicating similar efficacy of the dyes. Both study products were deemed safe, as no serious AEs were reported.

Investigators concluded that Monoblue ILM View and Monoblue DUAL View dyes are safe for use during vitrectomy to stain and remove the ILM and epiretinal membrane (ERM).

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/11206721241261099