Safety and Feasibility of Laparoscopic Surgery in HSKs

The following is a summary of “Intraperitoneal laparoscopic technique in trendelenburg position: an effective surgical method for pyelolithotomy, pyeloplasty, and heminephrectomy in patients with horseshoe kidneys,” published in the October 2024 issue of Urology by Xiong et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the safety and feasibility of intraperitoneal laparoscopic surgery in Trendelenburg position (ILSTP) for patients with horseshoe kidneys (HSKs).

They reviewed 3 patients with HSKs who underwent ILSTP between March 2021 and March 2024. About 2 patients with pelvi-ureteric junction obstruction and recurrent kidney stones received pyelolithotomy and pyeloplasty, while 1 patient with a symptomatic nonfunctioning left moiety of an HSK underwent heminephrectomy.

The results showed a mean operating time of 114 ± 64.8 (44–172) minutes and an estimated blood loss of 63.3 ± 51.3 (20–120) ml. The mean hospital stay was 3.3 ± 1.5 (2–5) days, with no major intra- or post-operative complications.

The study concluded that ILSTP is a feasible and effective technique for pyelolithotomy, pyeloplasty, and heminephrectomy in patients with HSKs.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01631-4