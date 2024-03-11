SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Safety and Outcomes in Multiplane Facial Rejuvenation with Tranexamic Acid: A Cohort Study.

Mar 11, 2024

Contributors: Otto Rolando Ziegler Rodríguez, Gabriel De la Cruz Ku, Marcelo Chávez Díaz, Gonzalo Javier Ziegler Rodríguez, Otto Enrique Ziegler Gutiérrez

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Otto Rolando Ziegler Rodríguez

    From the Department of Aesthetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Clínica Ziegler, Lima, Peru.

    Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas Lima, Peru.

    Gabriel De la Cruz Ku

    University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Mass.

    Universidad Cientifica del Sur, Lima, Peru.

    Marcelo Chávez Díaz

    From the Department of Aesthetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Clínica Ziegler, Lima, Peru.

    Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas Lima, Peru.

    Gonzalo Javier Ziegler Rodríguez

    From the Department of Aesthetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Clínica Ziegler, Lima, Peru.

    Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas Lima, Peru.

    Otto Enrique Ziegler Gutiérrez

    From the Department of Aesthetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Clínica Ziegler, Lima, Peru.

    Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas Lima, Peru.

