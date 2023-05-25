WEDNESDAY, May 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday that a Salmonella outbreak involving 18 people in six states has been linked to Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough.

Two individuals were hospitalized in connection with the infections, the CDC said in its alert. No one has died. Those sickened were in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah, and Missouri. Illnesses were reported between February and May, according to the CDC.

In interviews with some of the sick people, the agency learned that several reported having eaten the dough. Investigators are now working to determine what ingredient within the dough may be contaminated.

It is likely that more people are ill in the outbreak than investigators know because some recover without medical care and are not ever tested, the CDC noted.

In the meantime, the agency is advising people to throw out the cookie dough if they have any in their kitchen. Papa Murphy’s is temporarily not selling its raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S’mores bars dough.

Salmonella can be severe in some people. For most, it causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps about six hours to six days after exposure and then typically lasts for four to seven days. But children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness, according to the CDC.

