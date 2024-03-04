Schizophrenia Linked to Increased Risk for Subsequent CVD Events

FRIDAY, March 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Schizophrenia is associated with an increased risk of subsequent cardiovascular disease (CVD) events, with the association stronger in women, according to a study published online Feb. 27 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Jin Komuro, M.D., from the University of Tokyo, and colleagues conducted a retrospective analysis of 4,124,508 individuals aged 18 to 75 years to assess the relationship of schizophrenia with the risk for developing CVD events. The primary end point was a composite of myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and pulmonary thromboembolism.

The researchers observed 182,158 composite end points during a mean follow up of 1,288 ± 1,001 days. In both men and women, there was a significant relationship of schizophrenia with an increased risk for developing composite CVD events, and a stronger association was seen in women. After multivariable adjustment, the hazard ratio for the composite end point was 1.63 and 1.42 in women and men, respectively. For angina pectoris, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation, this sex-specific difference in the association between schizophrenia and incident CVD was consistent.

“Our results suggest a need for greater support for individuals (particularly women) with schizophrenia,” the authors write. “Psychiatrists, cardiologists, and general physicians should share the findings of this study and apply them to CVD prevention, especially in women.”

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

