Screening for ACEs in Pediatric Primary Care: Enhancing Holistic Healthcare for Children

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) encompass a range of traumatic events occurring during childhood, such as abuse, neglect, or household dysfunction, which can have lasting impacts on health and well-being. Recognizing the importance of addressing ACEs in healthcare settings, Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC) initiated ACEs screening within pediatric primary care in 2018. This screening program evolved through iterative refinement, incorporating feedback from various stakeholders and leveraging data-driven assessments to optimize screening and referral processes.

The objective of this study is to provide a comprehensive overview of ACEs screening within pediatric healthcare, highlighting the challenges faced by healthcare providers and proposing strategies to overcome them. By sharing insights from the development and implementation of KPSC’s ACEs screening program, this paper offers a practical example of how a large healthcare system has successfully integrated ACEs screening into routine pediatric care. Participants in this initiative included children aged 2–18 years who were KPSC members from 2018 to 2023.

The results section presents key findings from the KPSC ACEs screening program, including details on the tailored screening workflows implemented, rates of positive ACEs screens and subsequent referrals to support services, and the impact of ACEs screening on behavioral health visit rates among pediatric patients. Additionally, qualitative data obtained from parents provide valuable insights into factors influencing their decision to seek behavioral health treatment following ACEs screening.

In conclusion, this paper discusses future directions for ACEs screening in healthcare settings, emphasizing the importance of ongoing evaluation and adaptation to meet the evolving needs of patients and providers. Furthermore, considerations are provided for pediatric healthcare providers who are considering implementing or refining ACEs screening protocols within their own practices. By sharing experiences and lessons learned from the KPSC ACEs screening program, this study aims to inform and support efforts to address ACEs and promote resilience among pediatric populations.

