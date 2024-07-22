SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Seizure Activity Often Persists in Self-Limited Infantile Epilepsy

Jul 22, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Young E, et al. SCN8A self-limited infantile epilepsy: Does epilepsy resolve? Epilepsia. Published online June 7, 2024. doi:10.1111/epi.18016

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement