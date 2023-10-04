SGLT2 and RAS Inhibitors For Diabetic Nephropathy without Albuminuria

The following is a summary of “Renoprotective potential of concomitant medications with SGLT2 inhibitors and renin-angiotensin system inhibitors in diabetic nephropathy without albuminuria: a retrospective cohort study,” published in the September 2023 issue of Nephrology by Ishibashi et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study investigating the renal protective effects of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors on diabetic nephropathy without albuminuria.

They conducted a retrospective cohort study involving patients with a baseline estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of >30 mL/min/1.73 m superscript – 2 and a urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio <30 mg/gCr in the context of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Matching covariates like age, body mass index, systolic blood pressure, hemoglobin A1c levels, and prescription history of RAS inhibitors in propensity scores were established in a cohort of 58 patients, the SGLT2 inhibitor group (n = 28) and the control group (n = 28). Compared the annual eGFR decline rate between these two groups.

The results revealed that the SGLT2 inhibitor group had a significantly smaller eGFR change compared to the control group (-1.15 vs. -2.18 mL/min/1.73 m superscript – 2 /year). Among the SGLT2 inhibitor group, those prescribed RAS inhibitors showed an even more minor eGFR change (-0.70 mL/min/1.73 m superscript – 2 /year).

Investigators conclude that SGLT2 inhibitors and RAS inhibitors, mainly when used together, protect the kidneys in diabetic nephropathy even without albuminuria.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-023-43614-9