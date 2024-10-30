Significant Reduction in RSV Infections and Hospitalizations with Nirsevimab

Photo Credit: Peter Hansen

The following is a summary of “Nirsevimab and Acute Bronchiolitis Episodes in Pediatric Emergency Departments,” published in the September 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Martínez et al.

In the 2023–2024 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season, Spain implemented universal prophylaxis with nirsevimab, allowing all infants born during this period to receive the treatment.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the impact of nirsevimab prophylaxis on the health of infants experiencing acute respiratory infections.

They involved15 Spanish pediatric emergency departments (EDs) from 2018 to 2024, comparing episodes of lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI), acute bronchiolitis, acute bronchiolitis-related hospital admissions, and pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) admissions across seasons (November–January).

The results showed a 57.7% decrease in episodes of lower respiratory tract infection (95% CI, 56.5–58.8; P<.001; range among hospitals, 4.8–82.8), a 59.2% decrease in episodes of acute bronchiolitis (95% CI, 57.9–60.4; P<.001; range, 6.9–84.1), a 63.1% reduction in acute bronchiolitis-related hospital admissions (95% CI, 60.9–65.2; P<.001; range, 31.4–86.8), and a 63.1% reduction in PICU admissions (95% CI, 58.1–67.9; P<.001; range, 18.2–81.8). Extended catch-up strategies showed better results.

They concluded that nirsevimab effectively protected infants from RSV, especially with extended catch-up strategies, though cost-effectiveness remained a consideration.

Source: publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article-abstract/154/4/e2024066584/199339/Nirsevimab-and-Acute-Bronchiolitis-Episodes-in