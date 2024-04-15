Simulation Training May Improve Care Quality

A recent scoping review published in the International Journal of Nursing Sciences suggested simulation-based training (SBT) could potentially improve healthcare professionals’ skills in oncology, thereby elevating patient care quality and safety. Nadia Al Wachami, MD, and colleagues used various databases to source 29 studies on SBT’s role in oncology. A total of 25 studies focused on the enhancement of non-technical skills such as communication, decision-making, and teamwork, which are crucial for high-quality patient care. Thirteen studies examined the improvement of technical skills through SBT. The researchers noted a significant enhancement of oncology healthcare professionals’ abilities post-SBT, with various studies employing subjective, objective, or a mix of both evaluation methods to assess the training’s effectiveness. Dr. Wachami and colleagues wrote that these results highlight the vital role of SBT in advancing oncology care. They advocated for SBT’s continued support and integration into healthcare professional training programs to improve patient outcomes and safety further.

Author Rebecca Shover