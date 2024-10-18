Simultaneous Endometrial Aspiration and Sonohysterography for Cancer Detection

Photo Credit: ttsz

The following is a summary of “Combining Ultrasonography and Endometrial Aspiration as a One-Stop Screening for Endometrial Neoplasia,” published in the October 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Rotenberg et al.

Women aged 50 years or older should receive screening for endometrial cancer and hyperplasia to support early detection and improve health outcomes.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to assess the effectiveness of simultaneous endometrial aspiration and sonohysterography as a 1-stop screening method.

They analyzed 1,635 women aged 50 years or older referred for endometrial evaluation (February 2014 to October 2020). The participants underwent saline infusion sonohysterography and ultrasound-guided endometrial aspiration. The primary outcome measured was the diagnosis of endometrial cancer or hyperplasia within 1 year from screening. The diagnostic accuracy of the combined evaluation method was used, including sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV), and negative predictive value (NPV).

The results showed 1,170 women who completed the study, 82 (7.0%) were diagnosed with endometrial cancer, and 42 (3.6%) were diagnosed with endometrial hyperplasia. Among those diagnosed with cancer, 85.5% received the diagnosis within 1 year. The combined method demonstrated a sensitivity of 99.1%, specificity of 24.9%, PPV of 11.8%, and NPV of 99.6%. A theoretical sequential approach using sonohysterography to identify patients with high risk showed a sensitivity of 93.4%, specificity of 99.9%, PPV of 99.0%, and NPV of 99.3%.

They concluded that in women aged 50 years or older, endometrial aspiration and sonohysterography were practical outpatient screening tools for detecting endometrial cancer and hyperplasia.

