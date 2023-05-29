An esthetically pleasing smile is a valuable aspect of physical appearance and plays a significant role in social interaction. Achieving the perfect balance between extraoral and intraoral tissues is essential for a harmonious and attractive smile. However, certain intraoral deficiencies, such as non-carious cervical lesions and gingival recession, can severely compromise the overall aesthetics, particularly in the anterior zone. Addressing such conditions requires careful planning and meticulous execution of both surgical and restorative procedures. This interdisciplinary clinical report presents a complex case of a patient with esthetic complaints related to asymmetric anterior gingival architecture and severely discolored and eroded maxillary anterior teeth. The patient was treated using a combination of minimally invasive ceramic veneers and plastic mucogingival surgery, resulting in a successful outcome. The report emphasizes the potential of this approach in achieving optimal esthetic results in challenging cases, highlighting the importance of an interdisciplinary team approach in achieving a harmonious balance between dental and soft tissue aesthetics.