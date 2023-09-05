By Dike Drummond, MD

Preventing physician burnout is all about energy management. Each of us has three internal energy accounts to hold our physical, emotional, and spiritual energy.

In my work with hundreds of over-stressed doctors, it has become clear that spiritual energy is the most powerful account. Spiritual energy refers to your connection to meaningful and purposeful work in your practice. A spiritual energy infusion is capable of filling all three energy accounts at once with enough fuel to last for days.

Your level of spiritual energy depends in large part on what you do when a patient or their family member says the two magic words: “thank you.” Here’s how I discovered this connection. I asked hundreds of my physician clients, “tell me about your last ideal patient visit.” You know the one—that special interaction, during an otherwise busy day, that lights you up. Where, at the end of the day, you say to yourself, “Oh yeah, that’s why I became a doctor in the first place,” with a little fist pump. Or, when you get home that evening and you can’t wait to tell your spouse or partner, “Honey, honey, honey—sit down and let me tell you what happened at work today.”

Across hundreds of physician conversations, a pattern emerged. I found that 97% of the time, that feeling of satisfaction and accomplishment comes when the patient, or a family member, says those two magic words. Unfortunately, most doctors miss the critical importance of these brief moments. In the middle of your workday, when you are 20 minutes late for your next patient, it is so easy to mumble “you’re welcome” and shuffle to the next exam room. What a missed opportunity!

This experience can be so powerful, I call it the “triple whammy.” Those two words—”thank you”—can inject a bolus of energy into your physical, emotional, and spiritual accounts simultaneously. The surplus can power you for weeks, even when times are tough. Let me show you a different way to accept their gratitude, and express your own thanks, that can make all the difference when these precious moments arise.

Next time one of your patients or a family member thanks you, try this:

Recognize what’s happening. Whenever you hear “thank you,” the window of opportunity has opened. Be on the lookout for it throughout your practice day. Engage wholeheartedly. Empty your hands. Turn to face them squarely, with your feet shoulder width apart, and hands at your sides with palms forward. Look them in the eye. Ask, “Can you say that again?” You may feel this is a strange request. Your patient will not. They will gladly say it again, just to see their “thank you” land properly. If you are a little shy about asking this question, I challenge you to do it anyway and watch what happens. Across hundreds of our coaching clients, this simple phrase produces a positive, energizing response from every patient or family member to date. Go for it. Slow down. Take a deep breath. Allow their gratitude to soak into your body, in all the right places, in just the right amounts (as if you are a giant love sponge). Breathe it in, notice how it feels, smile just a little bit. Then take another breath, and… Tell them, “you’re welcome”in whatever way feels authentic for you. Let it come from your heart and not from your head. Here’s an example: “You’re so welcome, Mavis. Taking care of you and your mom reminds me of why I became a doctor in the first place. I am so glad you’re feeling better. Now get out of my office, and I hope I do not see you again until our next regularly scheduled appointment!”

When you accept gratitude in this fashion, you will notice that it provides you with a burst of energy and fulfillment for days afterward. The energy deposit from this one interaction can go a long way to prevent burnout. Don’t miss these opportunities.

The triple whammy: On a day when a patient says “thank you,” my clients consistently report feeling more physical energy (stamina and resilience), more emotional energy (empathy and connectedness), and an instant burst of purposeful energy (you made a difference to this patient, today!).

Remember: You can have the same effect on your team, with the same two words! Your expressions of gratitude to members of your team are just as powerful for them. When they do a good job, look them in the eye and say a clean, authentic “thank you.” They will love it too.

You can build a deeper connection with everyone in your office or hospital just by thanking them for the hard work they do on behalf of you and your patients. I encourage you to make this a regular habit.