Spondylodiscitis of lumbar complicated with spinal epidural abscess caused by : A case report and literature review.

Spinal infection caused by () is a rare infection. The characteristic imageology includes spondylodiscitis, spondylitis, paravertebral abscess, and epidural abscess. One case of spondylodiscitis of lumbar complicated with spinal epidural abscess caused by was admitted to the Department of Spinal Surgery, Xiangya Hospital, Central South University on February, 2023. This case is a 60 years old man with lower back pain and left lower limb numbness. MRI showed spondylitis, spondylodiscitis, and epidural abscess. The patient underwent debridement, decompression and fusion surgery. The culture of surgical sample was negative. was detected by metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS). The postoperative antibiotic treatment included intravenous infusion of linezolid and piperacillin for 1 week, then intravenous infusion of ceftazidime and oral metronidazole for 2 weeks, followed by oral metronidazole and nerofloxacin for 2 weeks. During the follow-up, the lower back pain and left lower limb numbness was complete remission. Spinal infection caused by is extremely rare, when the culture is negative, mNGS can help the final diagnosis.

