Spread of DENV Serotypes 2 and 3 in the Dominican Republic: Pathways, Variants, and Climate Suitability

The following is a summary of “North–south pathways, emerging variants, and high climate suitability characterize the recent spread of dengue virus serotypes 2 and 3 in the Dominican Republic,” published in the July 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Miguel et al.

Researchers retrospectively investigated recent dengue virus transmission dynamics in the Dominican Republic using genomic sequencing, epidemiological data, and historical climate patterns.

They included genomic sequencing of DENV samples from patients across the Dominican Republic over 2 years (DENV: Dengue Virus). Phylogenetic analyses were used to trace DENV lineages and transmission pathways. Epidemiological data analyzed dengue incidence and distribution trends. Historical climate data spanning decades were integrated to evaluate temperature trends and their impact on DENV transmission potential.

The results showed a previously unknown north-south transmission pathway within the Dominican Republic, co-circulating multiple Dengue Virus (DENV) lineages. Historical climate data indicated long-term trends toward a higher theoretical potential for dengue transmission due to increasing temperatures.

Investigators identified complex dengue virus transmission patterns, including co-circulating lineages and a novel pathway linked to rising temperatures in the Dominican Republic. These patterns highlight the need for climate-informed dengue control and preparedness strategies.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-024-09658-6