Standing vs. Kneeling Effects to Understand the Impact of Position on CPR Quality

The following is a summary of “How Does Rescuer’s Position Setting Impact Quality of Chest Compression: A Randomized Crossover Simulation Study on Unexperienced Clinicians,” published in the August 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Zhang et al.

Optimal chest compression (CC) is crucial for cardiac arrest survival, yet rescuer positioning during CC remains unaddressed in current guidelines.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the influence of position settings on CC quality during cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and explore variations associated with rescuer characteristics.

They conducted randomized, crossover simulation trials with clinical students untrained in CPR. After standard CC training, participants were split into 2 groups. Each group performed CC in standing and kneeling positions in alternating order. The trials used standard manikin models, with a tracking system recording CC quality indicators automatically.

The results showed that 156 participants completed at least 1 trial, while 126 finished both. Analysis revealed significant differences in correct rate, pause occurrences, average depth, and over-depth compressions between kneeling and standing positions. Regression indicated greater compression depths in the standing position correlated with participant height and BMI.

Investigators concluded that standing during CC resulted in lower compression quality with increased pauses and over-depth. Compression depth disparities between kneeling and standing positions were associated with rescuer height and BMI, exhibiting a threshold effect.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1155/2024/9950885