Structural Racism Tied to Elevated Cancer Risk From Traffic Pollutants

MONDAY, Aug. 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Multidimensional structural racism is associated with elevated cancer risk from traffic-related air pollutants, according to a study published online Aug. 26 in Cancer.

Emily B. White, M.P.H., and Christine C. Ekenga, Ph.D., M.P.H., from Emory University in Atlanta, examined the relationship between structural racism and estimated cancer risk from air pollutants in Georgia using a multidimensional measure of structural racism, including county‐level data on residential segregation, education, employment, incarceration, economic status, political participation, and home ownership.

The researchers observed a significant association between multidimensional structural racism and exposure to carcinogenic traffic-related air pollutants in multilevel analyses. Compared with neighborhoods with lower levels of structural racism, those in the highest quartile of structural racism exhibited an elevated cancer risk from traffic-related air pollutants (relative risk, 7.84).

“By highlighting the link between structural inequalities and environmental health risks, our study underscores the importance of addressing social and systemic issues to improve public health outcomes,” Ekenga said in a statement. “This study can inform policymakers about the need for targeted interventions to reduce exposure to traffic-related air pollutants.”

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

