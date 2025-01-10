Surgical Impact on Overactive Bladder Symptoms in Endometriosis

Photo Credit: ttsz

The following is a summary of “A Systematic Review of the Prevalence of Overactive Bladder in Women with Non-Urinary Tract Endometriosis and the Effect of Endometriosis Surgery on Symptoms of Overactive Bladder,” published in the December 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Muriithi et al.

Overactive bladder (OAB) and endometriosis are prevalent chronic conditions in women, both characterized by central sensitization and significantly impacting QoL.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the prevalence of OAB in individuals with endometriosis and to examine the effect of surgical excision of endometriosis on OAB symptoms.

They performed a systematic search using MEDLINE, PubMed, Embase, and CINAHL-Plus to identify studies on endometriosis and OAB or overlapping conditions like interstitial cystitis. Studies focusing on bladder or ureteric endometriosis were excluded.

The results showed that 6 studies (772 participants) were included. The prevalence of OAB in individuals with endometriosis ranged from 9.4% (Brazil) to 32% (France), OAB diagnosis varied, utilizing tools like the International Consultation of Incontinence Modular Questionnaire on Female Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms, Core Lower Urinary Tract Symptom Score, Bristol Female Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms, and urodynamics. Surgical outcomes were inconsistent, with no improvement in three studies, equivocal results in 1, and worsening symptoms in another.

Investigators concluded that OAB and non-urinary tract endometriosis co-occurred in 20.5% of individuals, with surgery showing variable effects on symptoms, highlighting the need for further standardized global research to explore potential improvements through pre-operative desensitization.

