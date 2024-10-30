Surgical Time and Visual Outcomes Using CALLISTO and ORA Systems

Photo Credit: andresr

The following is a summary of “A comparison of operating room toric placement tools: CALLISTO eye vs. e Wavetec AnalyzOR (CORTCO),” published in the October 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Scott.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare the procedure times, prediction accuracy of residual astigmatism, and other visual outcomes of 2 cataract planning systems (ZEISS CALLISTO eye and Wavetec AnalyzOR) in patients with corneal astigmatism up to 3.0D at 1-month post-surgery.

They randomized patients undergoing routine small-incision cataract surgery with toric intraocular lens implantation over 1 month. Preoperative measurements were taken using the IOLMaster 700 (Zeiss, Jena, Germany) for both groups, and surgeries were performed with the LenSx device (Alcon). The lens selection for the CALLISTO eye group relied on the Zeiss VERACITY Surgery Planner (a web-based tool), while the Wavetec AnalyzOR component of the ORA system (a real-time intraoperative aberrometer) guided lens selection for the ORA group. All procedure and intraoperative times were recorded using a stopwatch and postoperative visual outcomes were assessed between 1- and 2-months of surgery.

The results showed 23 eyes in the CALLISTO group and 28 in the ORA group. The mean surgical time for the CALLISTO group was 28.09 ± 1.72 minutes, while the ORA group took 34.41 ± 1.52 minutes (P = 0.01). The mean time for toric lens placement was 2.47 ± 0.34 minutes in the CALLISTO group compared to 3.88 ± 0.29 minutes in the ORA group (P = 0.0034), at 1 month postoperatively, the manifest refractive spherical error (MRSE) for the CALLISTO group was 0.022 ± 0.388 diopters (D), while the ORA group had -0.174 ± 0.322 D; these differences were not statistically significant. A higher percentage of eyes with MRSE within 0.25D was noted in the ORA group (75%) vs the CALLISTO group (56.5%), but outcomes at other levels were numerically superior in the CALLISTO group.

They concluded the CALLISTO eye system required less surgical time than the ORA system for cataract surgery with toric lens implantation while achieving similar visual outcomes.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-024-03723-z