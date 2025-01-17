Sustaining Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Pediatrics Residency

Photo Credit: itsnaeem

The following is a summary of “And Still We Rise: Advances in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Antiracism in Academic Pediatrics”,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pediatrics by Overall et al.

In “A Resident-Led Initiative to Advance Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Antiracism in a Pediatrics Residency Program,” researchers documented six years of collective efforts by the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Pediatrics Residency Program’s Diversity Committee—now known as the Resident-led Physicians for Inclusion, Social Justice, and Equity (RISE) Coalition. This initiative aimed to foster systemic changes that promote diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and antiracism.

Since the initial publication in 2022, significant national and academic challenges to DEI have emerged, reflecting historical fluctuations in societal attitudes toward these issues. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn affirmative action policies, coupled with legislative and societal attempts to restrict DEI initiatives in academic institutions, mirrors this broader resistance. Concurrently, public schools face mandates to censor curricula on American history and critical race theory, often based on misinterpretations of these concepts. Despite these adversities, residents continue to spearhead and support DEI initiatives within many pediatric institutions. For instance, the Children’s National Hospital Pediatrics Residency Program significantly increased its percentage of residents who are underrepresented in medicine (UIM) from 5% to 51% through various strategies, such as a pipeline program for fourth-year UIM medical students, an enhanced recruitment process for UIM applicants, and a resident-led dinner series for UIM trainees and faculty.

Many other programs have also implemented similar initiatives to promote DEI. While the importance of deliberate DEI efforts within academic pediatrics is well recognized, consistently tracking and measuring progress over time remains a challenge. To address this, the Association of Medical School Pediatric Department Chairs conducted a survey to assess current departmental DEI activities and to identify best practices and existing gaps in promoting DEI. The survey revealed inconsistent levels of DEI training across different groups, highlighting the need for more uniform and comprehensive training. In the current climate, which threatens to undermine the progress made in advancing DEI and antiracism, it is crucial for institutional leaders to persist in their support for UIM trainees and cultivate nurturing environments where they can excel.

Despite the broader national trend to politicize and weaponize DEI, robust progress continues within academic pediatrics, where the alignment of DEI efforts with equitable healthcare delivery is increasingly recognized. Sustaining this progress will necessitate unwavering commitment and action from institutional leaders and the broader medical community.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1876285925000129