Targeting PAX8 sensitizes ovarian cancer cells to ferroptosis by inhibiting glutathione synthesis.

Jun 10, 2024

  • Yanlin Luo

    Institute of Clinical Pharmacology, School of Basic Medical Science, Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, 450001, China.

    Department of Gynecologic Oncology, The Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Zhengzhou University (Henan Cancer Hospital), Zhengzhou, 450008, China.

    MOE Key Laboratory of Laser Life Science & Institute of Laser Life Science, College of Biophotonics, South China Normal University, Guangzhou, 510631, China.

    Xiaoli Liu

    The Fourth Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, 510631, China.

    Yibing Chen

    Genetic and Prenatal Diagnosis Center, Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, First Affiliated Hospital, Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, 450052, China.

    Qing Tang

    MOE Key Laboratory of Laser Life Science & Institute of Laser Life Science, College of Biophotonics, South China Normal University, Guangzhou, 510631, China.

    Chengsi He

    MOE Key Laboratory of Laser Life Science & Institute of Laser Life Science, College of Biophotonics, South China Normal University, Guangzhou, 510631, China.

    Xinyi Ding

    MOE Key Laboratory of Laser Life Science & Institute of Laser Life Science, College of Biophotonics, South China Normal University, Guangzhou, 510631, China.

    Jiachun Hu

    MOE Key Laboratory of Laser Life Science & Institute of Laser Life Science, College of Biophotonics, South China Normal University, Guangzhou, 510631, China.

    Zheyou Cai

    MOE Key Laboratory of Laser Life Science & Institute of Laser Life Science, College of Biophotonics, South China Normal University, Guangzhou, 510631, China.

    Xiang Li

    Department of Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, 450001, China.

    Hailing Qiao

    Institute of Clinical Pharmacology, School of Basic Medical Science, Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, 450001, China. qiaohl@zzu.edu.cn.

    Zhengzhi Zou

    MOE Key Laboratory of Laser Life Science & Institute of Laser Life Science, College of Biophotonics, South China Normal University, Guangzhou, 510631, China. zouzhengzhi@m.scnu.edu.cn.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Laser Life Science, College of Biophotonics, South China Normal University, Guangzhou, 510631, China. zouzhengzhi@m.scnu.edu.cn.

    Guangzhou Key Laboratory of Spectral Analysis and Functional Probes, College of Biophotonics, South China Normal University, Guangzhou, 510631, China. zouzhengzhi@m.scnu.edu.cn.

