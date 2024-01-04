Testosterone Efficacious for Correcting Anemia in Middle-Aged Men

Photo Credit: Jun

Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) effectively corrected anemia among middle-aged and older men with hypogonadism and anemia, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Karol M. Pencina, PhD, and colleagues conducted a placebo-controlled trial at 316 US sites. The study included 5,204 eligible men aged 45 to 80 with hypogonadal symptoms and cardiovascular disease or increased cardiovascular disease risk: 815 with anemia and 4,379 without anemia. Compared with placebo-treated men, a significantly greater proportion of testosterone-treated men had corrected anemia at 6 months (41.0% vs 27.5%), 12 months (45.0% vs 33.9%), 24 months (42.8% vs 30.9%), 36 months (43.5% vs 33.2%), and 48 months (44.6% vs 39.2%). A significantly smaller proportion of testosterone- versus placebo-treated men developed anemia among the participants without anemia. The researchers observed an association between changes in hemoglobin and changes in energy levels.