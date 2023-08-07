The Impact of Mental Health Stigma on Social Isolation, Relationships and Loneliness among Young Individuals with Depression Symptoms

The following is a summary of “Effects of mental health stigma on loneliness, social isolation, and relationships in young people with depression symptoms,” published in the July 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Prizeman et al.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a social disorder affecting young people, impacting social relationships and development, but stigma hinders help-seeking behavior. Researchers performed a retrospective study investigating social stigma impacting young people with depression, examining loneliness, isolation, and relationship quality.

They conducted in-depth, semi-structured interviews with 22 young people aged 17-25 ( M age =22 years), consisting of a community sample of 9 individuals with high depression symptoms Mood and Feelings Questionnaire (MFQ score > 27) and a clinical sample of 13 previously diagnosed by a medical professional. Thematic analysis revealed how depression stigma impacted loneliness, social isolation, and relationships.

The results showed Participants experienced public and internalized stigma, disrupting relationships and eliciting loneliness, isolation, and depressive symptomatology. Four main themes were identified in young people’s stigma experiences. First, others misunderstood mental health disorders affecting relationships. Secondly, stigma affects self and well-being. Third, stigma fostered secrecy versus disclosure; and Lastly, stigma increased loneliness through avoiding social contexts.

They concluded depressed youth faced discrimination and isolation due to stigma. Lack of understanding and support led to strained relationships. Despite this, they maintained long-term goals to reconnect, emphasizing the need for stigma-reducing interventions.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-023-04991-7